货币 / UMBF
UMBF: UMB Financial Corporation
120.84 USD 1.95 (1.64%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日UMBF汇率已更改1.64%。当日，交易品种以低点119.16和高点121.37进行交易。
关注UMB Financial Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
UMBF新闻
ASB vs. UMBF: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
UMB Financial reports $29.4 million gain from Voyager Technologies IPO
日范围
119.16 121.37
年范围
82.00 129.94
- 前一天收盘价
- 118.89
- 开盘价
- 119.16
- 卖价
- 120.84
- 买价
- 121.14
- 最低价
- 119.16
- 最高价
- 121.37
- 交易量
- 111
- 日变化
- 1.64%
- 月变化
- -0.07%
- 6个月变化
- 19.22%
- 年变化
- 16.08%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值