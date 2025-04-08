Moedas / UCAR
UCAR: U Power Limited
2.06 USD 0.02 (0.98%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do UCAR para hoje mudou para 0.98%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.01 e o mais alto foi 2.08.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas U Power Limited. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
UCAR Notícias
- U Power partners with Chia Tai, ICBC Thai for agricultural drones
- U Power to build 50 battery-swapping stations in Hong Kong
- U Power signs deal with IoTex for blockchain-backed asset purchase
- U Power enters Singapore market with new electric service provider deal
- U Power signs MOU with Beijing Foton for battery-swapping vehicles
- U Power signs first ESP agreement in Macau for EV battery swapping
- U Power Announces Official Entry into Web 3.0, Ushering in the Next Era of Battery Swapping Solutions
- U Power Announces Plan to Install 55 Smart Battery-Swapping Stations in Hong Kong Aiming to Create a Zero-Carbon EV Charging Ecosystem
- U Power Provides Business Update and Outlines Key Objectives for 2025 and Beyond
- U Power Limited Receives "Beyond Impact Award" at the 5th BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo in Macau
- U Power Limited Announces Filing of 2024 Annual Report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
- U Power Launches Southeast Asia's First Battery Swap Station, Stock Surges - U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)
Faixa diária
2.01 2.08
Faixa anual
1.80 9.43
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.04
- Open
- 2.01
- Bid
- 2.06
- Ask
- 2.36
- Low
- 2.01
- High
- 2.08
- Volume
- 13
- Mudança diária
- 0.98%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.04%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -18.90%
- Mudança anual
- -71.70%
