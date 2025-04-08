Valute / UCAR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
UCAR: U Power Limited
2.06 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UCAR ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.03 e ad un massimo di 2.07.
Segui le dinamiche di U Power Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UCAR News
- U Power partners with Chia Tai, ICBC Thai for agricultural drones
- U Power to build 50 battery-swapping stations in Hong Kong
- U Power signs deal with IoTex for blockchain-backed asset purchase
- U Power enters Singapore market with new electric service provider deal
- U Power signs MOU with Beijing Foton for battery-swapping vehicles
- U Power signs first ESP agreement in Macau for EV battery swapping
- U Power Announces Official Entry into Web 3.0, Ushering in the Next Era of Battery Swapping Solutions
- U Power Announces Plan to Install 55 Smart Battery-Swapping Stations in Hong Kong Aiming to Create a Zero-Carbon EV Charging Ecosystem
- U Power Provides Business Update and Outlines Key Objectives for 2025 and Beyond
- U Power Limited Receives "Beyond Impact Award" at the 5th BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo in Macau
- U Power Limited Announces Filing of 2024 Annual Report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
- U Power Launches Southeast Asia's First Battery Swap Station, Stock Surges - U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.03 2.07
Intervallo Annuale
1.80 9.43
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.06
- Apertura
- 2.06
- Bid
- 2.06
- Ask
- 2.36
- Minimo
- 2.03
- Massimo
- 2.07
- Volume
- 10
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.04%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -18.90%
- Variazione Annuale
- -71.70%
21 settembre, domenica