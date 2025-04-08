통화 / UCAR
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
UCAR: U Power Limited
2.06 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
UCAR 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.03이고 고가는 2.07이었습니다.
U Power Limited 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UCAR News
- U Power partners with Chia Tai, ICBC Thai for agricultural drones
- U Power to build 50 battery-swapping stations in Hong Kong
- U Power signs deal with IoTex for blockchain-backed asset purchase
- U Power enters Singapore market with new electric service provider deal
- U Power signs MOU with Beijing Foton for battery-swapping vehicles
- U Power signs first ESP agreement in Macau for EV battery swapping
- U Power Announces Official Entry into Web 3.0, Ushering in the Next Era of Battery Swapping Solutions
- U Power Announces Plan to Install 55 Smart Battery-Swapping Stations in Hong Kong Aiming to Create a Zero-Carbon EV Charging Ecosystem
- U Power Provides Business Update and Outlines Key Objectives for 2025 and Beyond
- U Power Limited Receives "Beyond Impact Award" at the 5th BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo in Macau
- U Power Limited Announces Filing of 2024 Annual Report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
- U Power Launches Southeast Asia's First Battery Swap Station, Stock Surges - U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)
일일 변동 비율
2.03 2.07
년간 변동
1.80 9.43
- 이전 종가
- 2.06
- 시가
- 2.06
- Bid
- 2.06
- Ask
- 2.36
- 저가
- 2.03
- 고가
- 2.07
- 볼륨
- 10
- 일일 변동
- 0.00%
- 월 변동
- 4.04%
- 6개월 변동
- -18.90%
- 년간 변동율
- -71.70%
20 9월, 토요일