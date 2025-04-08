Devises / UCAR
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
UCAR: U Power Limited
2.06 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de UCAR a changé de 0.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 2.03 et à un maximum de 2.07.
Suivez la dynamique U Power Limited. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UCAR Nouvelles
- U Power partners with Chia Tai, ICBC Thai for agricultural drones
- U Power to build 50 battery-swapping stations in Hong Kong
- U Power signs deal with IoTex for blockchain-backed asset purchase
- U Power enters Singapore market with new electric service provider deal
- U Power signs MOU with Beijing Foton for battery-swapping vehicles
- U Power signs first ESP agreement in Macau for EV battery swapping
- U Power Announces Official Entry into Web 3.0, Ushering in the Next Era of Battery Swapping Solutions
- U Power Announces Plan to Install 55 Smart Battery-Swapping Stations in Hong Kong Aiming to Create a Zero-Carbon EV Charging Ecosystem
- U Power Provides Business Update and Outlines Key Objectives for 2025 and Beyond
- U Power Limited Receives "Beyond Impact Award" at the 5th BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo in Macau
- U Power Limited Announces Filing of 2024 Annual Report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
- U Power Launches Southeast Asia's First Battery Swap Station, Stock Surges - U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)
Range quotidien
2.03 2.07
Range Annuel
1.80 9.43
- Clôture Précédente
- 2.06
- Ouverture
- 2.06
- Bid
- 2.06
- Ask
- 2.36
- Plus Bas
- 2.03
- Plus Haut
- 2.07
- Volume
- 10
- Changement quotidien
- 0.00%
- Changement Mensuel
- 4.04%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -18.90%
- Changement Annuel
- -71.70%
20 septembre, samedi