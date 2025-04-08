Divisas / UCAR
UCAR: U Power Limited
2.04 USD 0.04 (1.92%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de UCAR de hoy ha cambiado un -1.92%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 2.01, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 2.08.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas U Power Limited. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
UCAR News
- U Power partners with Chia Tai, ICBC Thai for agricultural drones
- U Power to build 50 battery-swapping stations in Hong Kong
- U Power signs deal with IoTex for blockchain-backed asset purchase
- U Power enters Singapore market with new electric service provider deal
- U Power signs MOU with Beijing Foton for battery-swapping vehicles
- U Power signs first ESP agreement in Macau for EV battery swapping
- U Power Announces Official Entry into Web 3.0, Ushering in the Next Era of Battery Swapping Solutions
- U Power Announces Plan to Install 55 Smart Battery-Swapping Stations in Hong Kong Aiming to Create a Zero-Carbon EV Charging Ecosystem
- U Power Provides Business Update and Outlines Key Objectives for 2025 and Beyond
- U Power Limited Receives "Beyond Impact Award" at the 5th BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo in Macau
- U Power Limited Announces Filing of 2024 Annual Report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
- U Power Launches Southeast Asia's First Battery Swap Station, Stock Surges - U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)
Rango diario
2.01 2.08
Rango anual
1.80 9.43
- Cierres anteriores
- 2.08
- Open
- 2.01
- Bid
- 2.04
- Ask
- 2.34
- Low
- 2.01
- High
- 2.08
- Volumen
- 37
- Cambio diario
- -1.92%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.03%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -19.69%
- Cambio anual
- -71.98%
