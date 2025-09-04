Moedas / TV
TV: Grupo Televisa S.A.B
2.72 USD 0.11 (3.89%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TV para hoje mudou para -3.89%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.72 e o mais alto foi 2.89.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Grupo Televisa S.A.B. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
TV Notícias
Faixa diária
2.72 2.89
Faixa anual
1.55 2.96
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.83
- Open
- 2.88
- Bid
- 2.72
- Ask
- 3.02
- Low
- 2.72
- High
- 2.89
- Volume
- 983
- Mudança diária
- -3.89%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.45%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 56.32%
- Mudança anual
- 6.67%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh