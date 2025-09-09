Währungen / TV
TV: Grupo Televisa S.A.B
2.73 USD 0.01 (0.37%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TV hat sich für heute um 0.37% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.69 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.75 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Grupo Televisa S.A.B-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
TV News
Tagesspanne
2.69 2.75
Jahresspanne
1.55 2.96
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.72
- Eröffnung
- 2.74
- Bid
- 2.73
- Ask
- 3.03
- Tief
- 2.69
- Hoch
- 2.75
- Volumen
- 775
- Tagesänderung
- 0.37%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.09%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 56.90%
- Jahresänderung
- 7.06%
