货币 / TV
TV: Grupo Televisa S.A.B
2.83 USD 0.09 (3.08%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TV汇率已更改-3.08%。当日，交易品种以低点2.81和高点2.94进行交易。
关注Grupo Televisa S.A.B动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
2.81 2.94
年范围
1.55 2.96
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.92
- 开盘价
- 2.93
- 卖价
- 2.83
- 买价
- 3.13
- 最低价
- 2.81
- 最高价
- 2.94
- 交易量
- 1.138 K
- 日变化
- -3.08%
- 月变化
- 2.54%
- 6个月变化
- 62.64%
- 年变化
- 10.98%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B