TV: Grupo Televisa S.A.B

2.72 USD 0.11 (3.89%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TVの今日の為替レートは、-3.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.72の安値と2.89の高値で取引されました。

Grupo Televisa S.A.Bダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
2.72 2.89
1年のレンジ
1.55 2.96
以前の終値
2.83
始値
2.88
買値
2.72
買値
3.02
安値
2.72
高値
2.89
出来高
983
1日の変化
-3.89%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.45%
6ヶ月の変化
56.32%
1年の変化
6.67%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K