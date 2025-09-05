通貨 / TV
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
TV: Grupo Televisa S.A.B
2.72 USD 0.11 (3.89%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TVの今日の為替レートは、-3.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.72の安値と2.89の高値で取引されました。
Grupo Televisa S.A.Bダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TV News
- As Farm Aid Reaches 40 Years, It Deals With Familiar Farming Crises
- Disney Pulled Jimmy Kimmel as Pressure Built on Multiple Fronts
- 'Lost' co-creator Damon Lindelof says he won't work with Disney if Jimmy Kimmel's suspension isn't lifted
- Trump Administration Wields Its Full Toolbox to Bring Media to Heel
- Let's be clear: The Trump administration forcing Jimmy Kimmel off the air is bad. Very bad.
- The Business Decision Behind Taking Jimmy Kimmel Off Air
- Jimmy Kimmel Live pulled ‘indefinitely’ for joke about Charlie Kirk’s killer after FCC threat
- ABC Pulls Jimmy Kimmel Off Air for Charlie Kirk Comments
- Belly is not the villain of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty.' This toxic VC bro is.
- Emmy Awards Audience Jumps 8%
- Jorge Ramos Tries Something New, Next to His Daughter: A Show in English
- 12 celebrities you had no idea won an Emmy
- How the movie and TV studio behind 'Sound of Freedom' is selling investors on its unorthodox business model
- First Elon Musk, now Larry Ellison: The world's richest men are buying huge media companies — because they can
- David Ellison’s Spending at Paramount Has Changed Hollywood’s Mood
- Is ‘The Pitt’ Really an ‘ER’ Spinoff? Michael Crichton’s Estate Says It Is.
- How ‘Severance’ and ‘The Pitt’ Sum Up the TV Business
- Strength Seen in Lumen (LUMN): Can Its 9.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Hollywood loves to recycle old ideas. Noah Hawley will make them feel as good as new.
- Grupo Televisa stock holds Buy rating as TelevisaUnivision battles YouTube
- Shows Created by Women Rise Sharply, but Only on Streaming TV
- The Murdoch Succession Fight Is Over. So What Does Lachlan Control?
- Newsmax Lawsuit Against Fox News Is Dismissed
- CBS Abruptly Changes Rules for Editing ‘Face the Nation’ Interviews
1日のレンジ
2.72 2.89
1年のレンジ
1.55 2.96
- 以前の終値
- 2.83
- 始値
- 2.88
- 買値
- 2.72
- 買値
- 3.02
- 安値
- 2.72
- 高値
- 2.89
- 出来高
- 983
- 1日の変化
- -3.89%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.45%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 56.32%
- 1年の変化
- 6.67%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K