TV: Grupo Televisa S.A.B
2.71 USD 0.01 (0.37%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TV ha avuto una variazione del -0.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.69 e ad un massimo di 2.75.
Segui le dinamiche di Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.69 2.75
Intervallo Annuale
1.55 2.96
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.72
- Apertura
- 2.74
- Bid
- 2.71
- Ask
- 3.01
- Minimo
- 2.69
- Massimo
- 2.75
- Volume
- 1.164 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.81%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 55.75%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.27%
21 settembre, domenica