통화 / TV
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
TV: Grupo Televisa S.A.B
2.71 USD 0.01 (0.37%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TV 환율이 오늘 -0.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.69이고 고가는 2.75이었습니다.
Grupo Televisa S.A.B 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TV News
- James Dixon is about to be the busiest guy in late-night
- Why the Media Industry Is Bracing for More Blowback
- As Farm Aid Reaches 40 Years, It Deals With Familiar Farming Crises
- Disney Pulled Jimmy Kimmel as Pressure Built on Multiple Fronts
- 'Lost' co-creator Damon Lindelof says he won't work with Disney if Jimmy Kimmel's suspension isn't lifted
- Trump Administration Wields Its Full Toolbox to Bring Media to Heel
- Let's be clear: The Trump administration forcing Jimmy Kimmel off the air is bad. Very bad.
- The Business Decision Behind Taking Jimmy Kimmel Off Air
- Jimmy Kimmel Live pulled ‘indefinitely’ for joke about Charlie Kirk’s killer after FCC threat
- ABC Pulls Jimmy Kimmel Off Air for Charlie Kirk Comments
- Belly is not the villain of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty.' This toxic VC bro is.
- Emmy Awards Audience Jumps 8%
- Jorge Ramos Tries Something New, Next to His Daughter: A Show in English
- 12 celebrities you had no idea won an Emmy
- How the movie and TV studio behind 'Sound of Freedom' is selling investors on its unorthodox business model
- First Elon Musk, now Larry Ellison: The world's richest men are buying huge media companies — because they can
- David Ellison’s Spending at Paramount Has Changed Hollywood’s Mood
- Is ‘The Pitt’ Really an ‘ER’ Spinoff? Michael Crichton’s Estate Says It Is.
- How ‘Severance’ and ‘The Pitt’ Sum Up the TV Business
- Strength Seen in Lumen (LUMN): Can Its 9.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Hollywood loves to recycle old ideas. Noah Hawley will make them feel as good as new.
- Grupo Televisa stock holds Buy rating as TelevisaUnivision battles YouTube
- Shows Created by Women Rise Sharply, but Only on Streaming TV
- The Murdoch Succession Fight Is Over. So What Does Lachlan Control?
일일 변동 비율
2.69 2.75
년간 변동
1.55 2.96
- 이전 종가
- 2.72
- 시가
- 2.74
- Bid
- 2.71
- Ask
- 3.01
- 저가
- 2.69
- 고가
- 2.75
- 볼륨
- 1.164 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.37%
- 월 변동
- -1.81%
- 6개월 변동
- 55.75%
- 년간 변동율
- 6.27%
20 9월, 토요일