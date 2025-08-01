Moedas / TPB
TPB: Turning Point Brands Inc
102.97 USD 1.10 (1.08%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TPB para hoje mudou para 1.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 101.46 e o mais alto foi 103.76.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Turning Point Brands Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TPB Notícias
Faixa diária
101.46 103.76
Faixa anual
40.35 104.76
- Fechamento anterior
- 101.87
- Open
- 101.46
- Bid
- 102.97
- Ask
- 103.27
- Low
- 101.46
- High
- 103.76
- Volume
- 71
- Mudança diária
- 1.08%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 74.44%
- Mudança anual
- 139.86%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh