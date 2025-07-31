货币 / TPB
TPB: Turning Point Brands Inc
102.27 USD 0.64 (0.62%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TPB汇率已更改-0.62%。当日，交易品种以低点100.47和高点103.30进行交易。
关注Turning Point Brands Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TPB新闻
- Altria Returns $4 Billion to Shareholders in First Half of 2025
- Turning Point Brands股票创历史新高，达103.28美元
- Turning Point Brands stock hits all-time high at 103.28 USD
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Mo's Smoke-Free Vision vs. Cigarette Declines: Is Transition on Track?
- FDA To Expedite Nicotine Pouch Reviews In Pilot Program Under Trump Pressure: Report - Altria Group (NYSE:MO), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)
- FDA to fast-track review of nicotine pouches from big tobacco firms - Reuters
- Exclusive-US FDA to fast-track nicotine pouch reviews amid White House pressure
- Can on! Help Altria Capture More of the Booming Pouch Market?
- Philip Morris Transformation Accelerates With IQOS and ZYN Growth
- What's Driving Altria Group's Growth in OCI for Smokeables?
- Altria Bets on Pricing: A Cushion Against Falling Volumes?
- Should You Buy Altria Stock as it Hits a New 52-Week High?
- PM Stock Trades at Premium Value: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell?
- Philip Morris Aims for $2B Cost Savings by 2026: How Close Is It?
- Sin Stocks Worth Watching: The Perfect Mix of Growth & Resilience
- Philip Morris' ILUMA Rollout: Will It Power H2 Volume Growth? (Revised)
- Philip Morris' ILUMA Rollout: Will It Power H2 Volume Growth?
- Is on! Brand Growth Enough to Offset MST Declines at Altria?
- MO Expands Smoke-Free Portfolio: Can It Offset Combustible Declines?
- Turning Point Brands (TPB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- VEEV Volumes Double: Will Philip Morris' E-Vapor Bet Pay Off?
- This Incyte Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 2 Initiations For Friday - Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB), Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)
- Can ZYN and IQOS Sustain Philip Morris' Smoke-Free Surge?
日范围
100.47 103.30
年范围
40.35 104.76
- 前一天收盘价
- 102.91
- 开盘价
- 102.07
- 卖价
- 102.27
- 买价
- 102.57
- 最低价
- 100.47
- 最高价
- 103.30
- 交易量
- 432
- 日变化
- -0.62%
- 月变化
- 4.38%
- 6个月变化
- 73.25%
- 年变化
- 138.23%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值