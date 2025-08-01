Devises / TPB
TPB: Turning Point Brands Inc
102.28 USD 0.24 (0.24%)
Secteur: Consommateur Défensif Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de TPB a changé de 0.24% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 101.10 et à un maximum de 103.14.
Suivez la dynamique Turning Point Brands Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
TPB Nouvelles
Range quotidien
101.10 103.14
Range Annuel
40.35 104.76
- Clôture Précédente
- 102.04
- Ouverture
- 102.37
- Bid
- 102.28
- Ask
- 102.58
- Plus Bas
- 101.10
- Plus Haut
- 103.14
- Volume
- 717
- Changement quotidien
- 0.24%
- Changement Mensuel
- 4.39%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 73.27%
- Changement Annuel
- 138.25%
20 septembre, samedi