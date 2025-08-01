QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TPB
Tornare a Azioni

TPB: Turning Point Brands Inc

102.28 USD 0.24 (0.24%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TPB ha avuto una variazione del 0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 101.10 e ad un massimo di 103.14.

Segui le dinamiche di Turning Point Brands Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TPB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
101.10 103.14
Intervallo Annuale
40.35 104.76
Chiusura Precedente
102.04
Apertura
102.37
Bid
102.28
Ask
102.58
Minimo
101.10
Massimo
103.14
Volume
717
Variazione giornaliera
0.24%
Variazione Mensile
4.39%
Variazione Semestrale
73.27%
Variazione Annuale
138.25%
20 settembre, sabato