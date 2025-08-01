Valute / TPB
TPB: Turning Point Brands Inc
102.28 USD 0.24 (0.24%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TPB ha avuto una variazione del 0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 101.10 e ad un massimo di 103.14.
Segui le dinamiche di Turning Point Brands Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
101.10 103.14
Intervallo Annuale
40.35 104.76
- Chiusura Precedente
- 102.04
- Apertura
- 102.37
- Bid
- 102.28
- Ask
- 102.58
- Minimo
- 101.10
- Massimo
- 103.14
- Volume
- 717
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.39%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 73.27%
- Variazione Annuale
- 138.25%
20 settembre, sabato