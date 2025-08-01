Divisas / TPB
TPB: Turning Point Brands Inc
101.87 USD 0.40 (0.39%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TPB de hoy ha cambiado un -0.39%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 100.60, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 104.13.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Turning Point Brands Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
100.60 104.13
Rango anual
40.35 104.76
- Cierres anteriores
- 102.27
- Open
- 102.23
- Bid
- 101.87
- Ask
- 102.17
- Low
- 100.60
- High
- 104.13
- Volumen
- 693
- Cambio diario
- -0.39%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.97%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 72.57%
- Cambio anual
- 137.29%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B