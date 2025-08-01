CotizacionesSecciones
TPB: Turning Point Brands Inc

101.87 USD 0.40 (0.39%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de TPB de hoy ha cambiado un -0.39%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 100.60, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 104.13.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Turning Point Brands Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
100.60 104.13
Rango anual
40.35 104.76
Cierres anteriores
102.27
Open
102.23
Bid
101.87
Ask
102.17
Low
100.60
High
104.13
Volumen
693
Cambio diario
-0.39%
Cambio mensual
3.97%
Cambio a 6 meses
72.57%
Cambio anual
137.29%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B