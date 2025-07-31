Currencies / TPB
TPB: Turning Point Brands Inc
102.27 USD 0.64 (0.62%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TPB exchange rate has changed by -0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.47 and at a high of 103.30.
Follow Turning Point Brands Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TPB News
Daily Range
100.47 103.30
Year Range
40.35 104.76
- Previous Close
- 102.91
- Open
- 102.07
- Bid
- 102.27
- Ask
- 102.57
- Low
- 100.47
- High
- 103.30
- Volume
- 432
- Daily Change
- -0.62%
- Month Change
- 4.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 73.25%
- Year Change
- 138.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%