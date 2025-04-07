Moedas / THRY
THRY: Thryv Holdings Inc
12.57 USD 0.39 (3.20%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do THRY para hoje mudou para 3.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.31 e o mais alto foi 12.59.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Thryv Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
THRY Notícias
Faixa diária
12.31 12.59
Faixa anual
9.00 20.85
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.18
- Open
- 12.37
- Bid
- 12.57
- Ask
- 12.87
- Low
- 12.31
- High
- 12.59
- Volume
- 317
- Mudança diária
- 3.20%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.48%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -4.56%
- Mudança anual
- -26.88%
