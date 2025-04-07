Valute / THRY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
THRY: Thryv Holdings Inc
12.15 USD 0.36 (2.88%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio THRY ha avuto una variazione del -2.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.12 e ad un massimo di 12.75.
Segui le dinamiche di Thryv Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
THRY News
- Thryv appoints Sean Wechter as CTO to drive SaaS transformation
- Thryv Holdings: Growth At A Price Even Value Investors Will Love (NASDAQ:THRY)
- Thryv Holdings director Slater buys $12,920 in shares
- Thryv (THRY) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Does Thryv (THRY) Have the Potential to Rally 55.07% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Earnings call transcript: Thryv Holdings Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- Why Thryv (THRY) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 60.18% Upside in Thryv (THRY): Here's What You Should Know
- Thryv Holdings CEO Walsh buys $103k in company stock
- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Thryv Holdings Inc earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Thryv Q2 2025 slides: SaaS revenue jumps 48%, now majority of business
- Laughing Water Capital Q2 2025 Letter
- Thryv launches specialized marketing solution for HVAC businesses
- Toast executive Lou Orfanos joins Thryv’s board of directors
- PhenixFIN: Trading At A Discount To Book With Hidden Tax Assets (NASDAQ:PFX)
- Thryv Holdings: Still Thriving, Despite The Zig-Zag In Sentiment (NASDAQ:THRY)
- Tracking John Paulson’s Paulson & Company Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Thryv Named to Newsweek’s List of Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces for 2025
- Thryv Holdings at 45th Annual William Blair Conference: SaaS Ambitions Amid Challenges
- Thryv to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- PROS, Global-E, SPS Commerce Stand Out As Tariffs Reshape Software Spending Priorities: Analyst - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)
- Thryv: Valuation Decoupled From Its Bright Prospects (THRY)
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.12 12.75
Intervallo Annuale
9.00 20.85
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.51
- Apertura
- 12.59
- Bid
- 12.15
- Ask
- 12.45
- Minimo
- 12.12
- Massimo
- 12.75
- Volume
- 912
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.88%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- -29.32%
20 settembre, sabato