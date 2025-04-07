通貨 / THRY
THRY: Thryv Holdings Inc
12.51 USD 0.33 (2.71%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
THRYの今日の為替レートは、2.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.31の安値と12.61の高値で取引されました。
Thryv Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
12.31 12.61
1年のレンジ
9.00 20.85
- 以前の終値
- 12.18
- 始値
- 12.37
- 買値
- 12.51
- 買値
- 12.81
- 安値
- 12.31
- 高値
- 12.61
- 出来高
- 805
- 1日の変化
- 2.71%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.95%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -5.01%
- 1年の変化
- -27.23%
