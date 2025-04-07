クォートセクション
THRY: Thryv Holdings Inc

12.51 USD 0.33 (2.71%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

THRYの今日の為替レートは、2.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.31の安値と12.61の高値で取引されました。

Thryv Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
12.31 12.61
1年のレンジ
9.00 20.85
以前の終値
12.18
始値
12.37
買値
12.51
買値
12.81
安値
12.31
高値
12.61
出来高
805
1日の変化
2.71%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.95%
6ヶ月の変化
-5.01%
1年の変化
-27.23%
