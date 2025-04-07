Devises / THRY
THRY: Thryv Holdings Inc
12.15 USD 0.36 (2.88%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de THRY a changé de -2.88% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 12.12 et à un maximum de 12.75.
Suivez la dynamique Thryv Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
12.12 12.75
Range Annuel
9.00 20.85
- Clôture Précédente
- 12.51
- Ouverture
- 12.59
- Bid
- 12.15
- Ask
- 12.45
- Plus Bas
- 12.12
- Plus Haut
- 12.75
- Volume
- 912
- Changement quotidien
- -2.88%
- Changement Mensuel
- -3.80%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -7.74%
- Changement Annuel
- -29.32%
