TGB: Taseko Mines Ltd
3.69 USD 0.02 (0.54%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TGB para hoje mudou para 0.54%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.63 e o mais alto foi 3.70.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Taseko Mines Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TGB Notícias
- Taseko Mines dispara 75% após sinal de Valor Justo do InvestingPro
- Taseko Mines soars 75% following InvestingPro’s Fair Value signal
- Taseko Mines to present at Jefferies Industrials Conference
- Taseko Mines earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Taseko’s Florence Copper project over 90% complete, on track for 2025 launch
- TD Securities downgrades Taseko Mines stock to Hold despite raising price target
- Taseko Mines delivers 75% return following InvestingPro’s Fair Value signal
- Taseko Mines stock price target raised to C$5.50 from C$5.00 at BMO Capital
- Taseko’s Yellowhead copper project shows improved economics in new report
- Taseko Mines begins environmental assessment for Yellowhead copper project
- Taseko Mines: The Trend Is Your Friend Until It Bends (NYSE:TGB)
- Gibraltar mine owner issues 2024 sustainability report
- Taseko Mines shares surge on landmark agreement with Tŝilhqot’in Nation
- Taseko and Tŝilhqot’in Nation reach landmark mining agreement
- Diamond Hill Small Cap Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
- Taseko Mines Is Structurally Weak, But Florence Changes The Math
- Taseko Mines: A Buy As Florence Nears Production, Copper Prices Surge (NYSE:TGB)
Faixa diária
3.63 3.70
Faixa anual
1.67 3.71
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.67
- Open
- 3.67
- Bid
- 3.69
- Ask
- 3.99
- Low
- 3.63
- High
- 3.70
- Volume
- 1.425 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.54%
- Mudança mensal
- 13.54%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 64.00%
- Mudança anual
- 44.71%
