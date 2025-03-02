Valute / TGB
TGB: Taseko Mines Ltd
3.75 USD 0.07 (1.90%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TGB ha avuto una variazione del 1.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.68 e ad un massimo di 3.77.
Segui le dinamiche di Taseko Mines Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TGB News
- Taseko Mines sale del 75% dopo il segnale di Fair Value di InvestingPro
- Taseko Mines soars 75% following InvestingPro’s Fair Value signal
- Taseko Mines to present at Jefferies Industrials Conference
- Taseko Mines earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Taseko’s Florence Copper project over 90% complete, on track for 2025 launch
- TD Securities downgrades Taseko Mines stock to Hold despite raising price target
- Taseko Mines delivers 75% return following InvestingPro’s Fair Value signal
- Taseko Mines stock price target raised to C$5.50 from C$5.00 at BMO Capital
- Taseko’s Yellowhead copper project shows improved economics in new report
- Taseko Mines begins environmental assessment for Yellowhead copper project
- Taseko Mines: The Trend Is Your Friend Until It Bends (NYSE:TGB)
- Gibraltar mine owner issues 2024 sustainability report
- Taseko Mines shares surge on landmark agreement with Tŝilhqot’in Nation
- Taseko and Tŝilhqot’in Nation reach landmark mining agreement
- Diamond Hill Small Cap Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
- Taseko Mines Is Structurally Weak, But Florence Changes The Math
- Taseko Mines: A Buy As Florence Nears Production, Copper Prices Surge (NYSE:TGB)
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.68 3.77
Intervallo Annuale
1.67 3.77
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.68
- Apertura
- 3.70
- Bid
- 3.75
- Ask
- 4.05
- Minimo
- 3.68
- Massimo
- 3.77
- Volume
- 3.147 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.90%
- Variazione Mensile
- 15.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 66.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- 47.06%
20 settembre, sabato