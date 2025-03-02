QuotazioniSezioni
TGB: Taseko Mines Ltd

3.75 USD 0.07 (1.90%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TGB ha avuto una variazione del 1.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.68 e ad un massimo di 3.77.

Segui le dinamiche di Taseko Mines Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.68 3.77
Intervallo Annuale
1.67 3.77
Chiusura Precedente
3.68
Apertura
3.70
Bid
3.75
Ask
4.05
Minimo
3.68
Massimo
3.77
Volume
3.147 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.90%
Variazione Mensile
15.38%
Variazione Semestrale
66.67%
Variazione Annuale
47.06%
