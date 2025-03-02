Currencies / TGB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TGB: Taseko Mines Ltd
3.64 USD 0.02 (0.55%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TGB exchange rate has changed by -0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.60 and at a high of 3.67.
Follow Taseko Mines Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TGB News
- Taseko Mines soars 75% following InvestingPro’s Fair Value signal
- Taseko Mines to present at Jefferies Industrials Conference
- Taseko Mines earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Taseko’s Florence Copper project over 90% complete, on track for 2025 launch
- TD Securities downgrades Taseko Mines stock to Hold despite raising price target
- Taseko Mines delivers 75% return following InvestingPro’s Fair Value signal
- Taseko Mines stock price target raised to C$5.50 from C$5.00 at BMO Capital
- Taseko’s Yellowhead copper project shows improved economics in new report
- Taseko Mines begins environmental assessment for Yellowhead copper project
- Taseko Mines: The Trend Is Your Friend Until It Bends (NYSE:TGB)
- Gibraltar mine owner issues 2024 sustainability report
- Taseko Mines shares surge on landmark agreement with Tŝilhqot’in Nation
- Taseko and Tŝilhqot’in Nation reach landmark mining agreement
- Diamond Hill Small Cap Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
- Taseko Mines Is Structurally Weak, But Florence Changes The Math
- Taseko Mines: A Buy As Florence Nears Production, Copper Prices Surge (NYSE:TGB)
Daily Range
3.60 3.67
Year Range
1.67 3.69
- Previous Close
- 3.66
- Open
- 3.67
- Bid
- 3.64
- Ask
- 3.94
- Low
- 3.60
- High
- 3.67
- Volume
- 2.630 K
- Daily Change
- -0.55%
- Month Change
- 12.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 61.78%
- Year Change
- 42.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%