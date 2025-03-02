通貨 / TGB
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
TGB: Taseko Mines Ltd
3.68 USD 0.01 (0.27%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TGBの今日の為替レートは、0.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.63の安値と3.70の高値で取引されました。
Taseko Mines Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TGB News
- テセコ・マインズ、InvestingProのフェアバリュー指標を受けて75%急騰
- Taseko Mines soars 75% following InvestingPro’s Fair Value signal
- Taseko Mines to present at Jefferies Industrials Conference
- Taseko Mines earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Taseko’s Florence Copper project over 90% complete, on track for 2025 launch
- TD Securities downgrades Taseko Mines stock to Hold despite raising price target
- Taseko Mines delivers 75% return following InvestingPro’s Fair Value signal
- Taseko Mines stock price target raised to C$5.50 from C$5.00 at BMO Capital
- Taseko’s Yellowhead copper project shows improved economics in new report
- Taseko Mines begins environmental assessment for Yellowhead copper project
- Taseko Mines: The Trend Is Your Friend Until It Bends (NYSE:TGB)
- Gibraltar mine owner issues 2024 sustainability report
- Taseko Mines shares surge on landmark agreement with Tŝilhqot’in Nation
- Taseko and Tŝilhqot’in Nation reach landmark mining agreement
- Diamond Hill Small Cap Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
- Taseko Mines Is Structurally Weak, But Florence Changes The Math
- Taseko Mines: A Buy As Florence Nears Production, Copper Prices Surge (NYSE:TGB)
1日のレンジ
3.63 3.70
1年のレンジ
1.67 3.71
- 以前の終値
- 3.67
- 始値
- 3.67
- 買値
- 3.68
- 買値
- 3.98
- 安値
- 3.63
- 高値
- 3.70
- 出来高
- 2.215 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.27%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 13.23%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 63.56%
- 1年の変化
- 44.31%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K