Moedas / SYTA
SYTA: Siyata Mobile Inc
2.67 USD 0.08 (3.09%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SYTA para hoje mudou para 3.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.56 e o mais alto foi 2.70.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Siyata Mobile Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SYTA Notícias
- Siyata Mobile amends merger agreement with Core Gaming and enters consulting deal
- Hidden Gems: Undervalued Tech Companies Surging In Value Rankings This Week - Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST), Intellinetics (AMEX:INLX)
- Siyata Mobile Shares Drop After Q2 Sales Miss Despite Narrower Loss - Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)
- Siyata Mobile partners with RAM Mounts for push-to-talk vehicle solutions
- Siyata Mobile updates investors on Core Gaming merger and financials
- Why Thumzup Media Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)
- 247 Market News: Independence Day May Come Early for Siyata Mobile SYTA Shareholders via $185M Core Gaming Merger
- 24/7 Market News Editorial: Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Approaches Quarter-End with Momentum Building Around Core Gaming Acquisition
- Core Gaming’s AI COMIC app sees 1,300% user growth in Asia
- 24/7 Market News: Final Trading Days of Q2 with Clock Ticking on SYTA’s $180 Million Merger with Core Gaming
- 24/7 Market News: Core Gaming Merger Nears Critical Stage with an Eye on Q2 2025 Closing
- 24/7 Market News: Core Gaming Enhances AI-Driven Content Creation and Marketing Strategies
- 24/7 Market News: Core Gaming’s Newest App Gains Traction as Merger with Siyata Mobile Nears Completion
- 24/7 Market News Highlights Core Gaming Expansion of AI Innovation in Gaming and Mobile Applications
- Core Gaming expands into AI mobile tools with new partnershi
- Core Gaming to Participate in the "2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow" Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Wednesday, June 4th at 10:00
- 24/7 Market News: Siyata Mobile’s $160M Core Gaming Merger Closing Date Nears Without Advance Notice
- 24/7 Market News Editorial: Core Gaming’s 43M MAUs and Counting
- 24/7 Market News Editorial: Core Gaming CEO’s Lofty Goals Signals a Game-Changing Win for Siyata Mobile
- 24/7 Market News: Core Gaming’s Complimentary-to-Download Formula: A Trojan Horse Strategy Aiming to Fuel Rapid Growth
- Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Stock Is Plunging Today: What's Going On? - Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)
- Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Target Posts Downbeat Earnings - Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL), CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB)
- Core Gaming Introduces Nowifi: The Ultimate Offline Mobile Gaming Experience for On-the-Go Play
- Why Toll Brothers Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)
Faixa diária
2.56 2.70
Faixa anual
0.93 29.20
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.59
- Open
- 2.56
- Bid
- 2.67
- Ask
- 2.97
- Low
- 2.56
- High
- 2.70
- Volume
- 649
- Mudança diária
- 3.09%
- Mudança mensal
- -10.70%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 30.88%
- Mudança anual
- -71.29%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh