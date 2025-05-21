Devises / SYTA
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
SYTA: Siyata Mobile Inc
2.48 USD 0.19 (7.12%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SYTA a changé de -7.12% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 2.46 et à un maximum de 2.71.
Suivez la dynamique Siyata Mobile Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SYTA Nouvelles
- Siyata Mobile amends merger agreement with Core Gaming and enters consulting deal
- Hidden Gems: Undervalued Tech Companies Surging In Value Rankings This Week - Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST), Intellinetics (AMEX:INLX)
- Siyata Mobile Shares Drop After Q2 Sales Miss Despite Narrower Loss - Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)
- Siyata Mobile partners with RAM Mounts for push-to-talk vehicle solutions
- Siyata Mobile updates investors on Core Gaming merger and financials
- Why Thumzup Media Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)
- 247 Market News: Independence Day May Come Early for Siyata Mobile SYTA Shareholders via $185M Core Gaming Merger
- 24/7 Market News Editorial: Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Approaches Quarter-End with Momentum Building Around Core Gaming Acquisition
- Core Gaming’s AI COMIC app sees 1,300% user growth in Asia
- 24/7 Market News: Final Trading Days of Q2 with Clock Ticking on SYTA’s $180 Million Merger with Core Gaming
- 24/7 Market News: Core Gaming Merger Nears Critical Stage with an Eye on Q2 2025 Closing
- 24/7 Market News: Core Gaming Enhances AI-Driven Content Creation and Marketing Strategies
- 24/7 Market News: Core Gaming’s Newest App Gains Traction as Merger with Siyata Mobile Nears Completion
- 24/7 Market News Highlights Core Gaming Expansion of AI Innovation in Gaming and Mobile Applications
- Core Gaming expands into AI mobile tools with new partnershi
- Core Gaming to Participate in the "2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow" Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Wednesday, June 4th at 10:00
- 24/7 Market News: Siyata Mobile’s $160M Core Gaming Merger Closing Date Nears Without Advance Notice
- 24/7 Market News Editorial: Core Gaming’s 43M MAUs and Counting
- 24/7 Market News Editorial: Core Gaming CEO’s Lofty Goals Signals a Game-Changing Win for Siyata Mobile
- 24/7 Market News: Core Gaming’s Complimentary-to-Download Formula: A Trojan Horse Strategy Aiming to Fuel Rapid Growth
- Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Stock Is Plunging Today: What's Going On? - Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)
- Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Target Posts Downbeat Earnings - Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL), CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB)
- Core Gaming Introduces Nowifi: The Ultimate Offline Mobile Gaming Experience for On-the-Go Play
- Why Toll Brothers Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)
Range quotidien
2.46 2.71
Range Annuel
0.93 29.20
- Clôture Précédente
- 2.67
- Ouverture
- 2.65
- Bid
- 2.48
- Ask
- 2.78
- Plus Bas
- 2.46
- Plus Haut
- 2.71
- Volume
- 902
- Changement quotidien
- -7.12%
- Changement Mensuel
- -17.06%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 21.57%
- Changement Annuel
- -73.33%
20 septembre, samedi