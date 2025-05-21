Währungen / SYTA
SYTA: Siyata Mobile Inc
2.50 USD 0.17 (6.37%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SYTA hat sich für heute um -6.37% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.48 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.71 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Siyata Mobile Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
2.48 2.71
Jahresspanne
0.93 29.20
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.67
- Eröffnung
- 2.65
- Bid
- 2.50
- Ask
- 2.80
- Tief
- 2.48
- Hoch
- 2.71
- Volumen
- 712
- Tagesänderung
- -6.37%
- Monatsänderung
- -16.39%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 22.55%
- Jahresänderung
- -73.12%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K