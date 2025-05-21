货币 / SYTA
SYTA: Siyata Mobile Inc
2.59 USD 0.18 (7.47%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SYTA汇率已更改7.47%。当日，交易品种以低点2.38和高点2.64进行交易。
关注Siyata Mobile Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SYTA新闻
- Siyata Mobile amends merger agreement with Core Gaming and enters consulting deal
- Hidden Gems: Undervalued Tech Companies Surging In Value Rankings This Week - Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST), Intellinetics (AMEX:INLX)
- Siyata Mobile Shares Drop After Q2 Sales Miss Despite Narrower Loss - Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)
- Siyata Mobile partners with RAM Mounts for push-to-talk vehicle solutions
- Siyata Mobile updates investors on Core Gaming merger and financials
- Why Thumzup Media Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)
- 247 Market News: Independence Day May Come Early for Siyata Mobile SYTA Shareholders via $185M Core Gaming Merger
- 24/7 Market News Editorial: Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Approaches Quarter-End with Momentum Building Around Core Gaming Acquisition
- Core Gaming’s AI COMIC app sees 1,300% user growth in Asia
- 24/7 Market News: Final Trading Days of Q2 with Clock Ticking on SYTA’s $180 Million Merger with Core Gaming
- 24/7 Market News: Core Gaming Merger Nears Critical Stage with an Eye on Q2 2025 Closing
- 24/7 Market News: Core Gaming Enhances AI-Driven Content Creation and Marketing Strategies
- 24/7 Market News: Core Gaming’s Newest App Gains Traction as Merger with Siyata Mobile Nears Completion
- 24/7 Market News Highlights Core Gaming Expansion of AI Innovation in Gaming and Mobile Applications
- Core Gaming expands into AI mobile tools with new partnershi
- Core Gaming to Participate in the "2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow" Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Wednesday, June 4th at 10:00
- 24/7 Market News: Siyata Mobile’s $160M Core Gaming Merger Closing Date Nears Without Advance Notice
- 24/7 Market News Editorial: Core Gaming’s 43M MAUs and Counting
- 24/7 Market News Editorial: Core Gaming CEO’s Lofty Goals Signals a Game-Changing Win for Siyata Mobile
- 24/7 Market News: Core Gaming’s Complimentary-to-Download Formula: A Trojan Horse Strategy Aiming to Fuel Rapid Growth
- Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Stock Is Plunging Today: What's Going On? - Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)
- Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Target Posts Downbeat Earnings - Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL), CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB)
- Core Gaming Introduces Nowifi: The Ultimate Offline Mobile Gaming Experience for On-the-Go Play
- Why Toll Brothers Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)
日范围
2.38 2.64
年范围
0.93 29.20
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.41
- 开盘价
- 2.40
- 卖价
- 2.59
- 买价
- 2.89
- 最低价
- 2.38
- 最高价
- 2.64
- 交易量
- 851
- 日变化
- 7.47%
- 月变化
- -13.38%
- 6个月变化
- 26.96%
- 年变化
- -72.15%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值