Valute / SYTA
SYTA: Siyata Mobile Inc
2.48 USD 0.19 (7.12%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SYTA ha avuto una variazione del -7.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.46 e ad un massimo di 2.71.
Segui le dinamiche di Siyata Mobile Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SYTA News
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.46 2.71
Intervallo Annuale
0.93 29.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.67
- Apertura
- 2.65
- Bid
- 2.48
- Ask
- 2.78
- Minimo
- 2.46
- Massimo
- 2.71
- Volume
- 902
- Variazione giornaliera
- -7.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- -17.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- -73.33%
21 settembre, domenica