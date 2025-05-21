QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SYTA
Tornare a Azioni

SYTA: Siyata Mobile Inc

2.48 USD 0.19 (7.12%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SYTA ha avuto una variazione del -7.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.46 e ad un massimo di 2.71.

Segui le dinamiche di Siyata Mobile Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SYTA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.46 2.71
Intervallo Annuale
0.93 29.20
Chiusura Precedente
2.67
Apertura
2.65
Bid
2.48
Ask
2.78
Minimo
2.46
Massimo
2.71
Volume
902
Variazione giornaliera
-7.12%
Variazione Mensile
-17.06%
Variazione Semestrale
21.57%
Variazione Annuale
-73.33%
21 settembre, domenica