시세섹션
통화 / SYTA
주식로 돌아가기

SYTA: Siyata Mobile Inc

2.48 USD 0.19 (7.12%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SYTA 환율이 오늘 -7.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.46이고 고가는 2.71이었습니다.

Siyata Mobile Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SYTA News

일일 변동 비율
2.46 2.71
년간 변동
0.93 29.20
이전 종가
2.67
시가
2.65
Bid
2.48
Ask
2.78
저가
2.46
고가
2.71
볼륨
902
일일 변동
-7.12%
월 변동
-17.06%
6개월 변동
21.57%
년간 변동율
-73.33%
20 9월, 토요일