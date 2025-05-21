通貨 / SYTA
SYTA: Siyata Mobile Inc
2.67 USD 0.08 (3.09%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SYTAの今日の為替レートは、3.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.56の安値と2.70の高値で取引されました。
Siyata Mobile Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SYTA News
- Siyata Mobile amends merger agreement with Core Gaming and enters consulting deal
- Hidden Gems: Undervalued Tech Companies Surging In Value Rankings This Week - Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST), Intellinetics (AMEX:INLX)
- Siyata Mobile Shares Drop After Q2 Sales Miss Despite Narrower Loss - Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)
- Siyata Mobile partners with RAM Mounts for push-to-talk vehicle solutions
- Siyata Mobile updates investors on Core Gaming merger and financials
- Why Thumzup Media Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)
- 247 Market News: Independence Day May Come Early for Siyata Mobile SYTA Shareholders via $185M Core Gaming Merger
- 24/7 Market News Editorial: Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Approaches Quarter-End with Momentum Building Around Core Gaming Acquisition
- Core Gaming’s AI COMIC app sees 1,300% user growth in Asia
- 24/7 Market News: Final Trading Days of Q2 with Clock Ticking on SYTA’s $180 Million Merger with Core Gaming
- 24/7 Market News: Core Gaming Merger Nears Critical Stage with an Eye on Q2 2025 Closing
- 24/7 Market News: Core Gaming Enhances AI-Driven Content Creation and Marketing Strategies
- 24/7 Market News: Core Gaming’s Newest App Gains Traction as Merger with Siyata Mobile Nears Completion
- 24/7 Market News Highlights Core Gaming Expansion of AI Innovation in Gaming and Mobile Applications
- Core Gaming expands into AI mobile tools with new partnershi
- Core Gaming to Participate in the "2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow" Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Wednesday, June 4th at 10:00
- 24/7 Market News: Siyata Mobile’s $160M Core Gaming Merger Closing Date Nears Without Advance Notice
- 24/7 Market News Editorial: Core Gaming’s 43M MAUs and Counting
- 24/7 Market News Editorial: Core Gaming CEO’s Lofty Goals Signals a Game-Changing Win for Siyata Mobile
- 24/7 Market News: Core Gaming’s Complimentary-to-Download Formula: A Trojan Horse Strategy Aiming to Fuel Rapid Growth
- Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Stock Is Plunging Today: What's Going On? - Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)
- Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Target Posts Downbeat Earnings - Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL), CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB)
- Core Gaming Introduces Nowifi: The Ultimate Offline Mobile Gaming Experience for On-the-Go Play
- Why Toll Brothers Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)
1日のレンジ
2.56 2.70
1年のレンジ
0.93 29.20
- 以前の終値
- 2.59
- 始値
- 2.56
- 買値
- 2.67
- 買値
- 2.97
- 安値
- 2.56
- 高値
- 2.70
- 出来高
- 649
- 1日の変化
- 3.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -10.70%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 30.88%
- 1年の変化
- -71.29%
