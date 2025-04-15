Moedas / SSP
SSP: E.W. Scripps Company (The) - Class A
2.88 USD 0.04 (1.41%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SSP para hoje mudou para 1.41%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.80 e o mais alto foi 2.92.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas E.W. Scripps Company (The) - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
2.80 2.92
Faixa anual
1.36 4.17
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.84
- Open
- 2.88
- Bid
- 2.88
- Ask
- 3.18
- Low
- 2.80
- High
- 2.92
- Volume
- 672
- Mudança diária
- 1.41%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.36%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.71%
- Mudança anual
- 26.87%
