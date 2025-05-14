Divisas / SSP
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
SSP: E.W. Scripps Company (The) - Class A
2.84 USD 0.10 (3.65%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SSP de hoy ha cambiado un 3.65%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 2.74, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 2.91.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas E.W. Scripps Company (The) - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SSP News
- Berenberg respalda a Avolta y SSP ante aceleración del mercado aéreo de EE.UU.
- Berenberg respalda a Avolta y SSP ante la aceleración del mercado aéreo de EE.UU.
- Berenberg backs Avolta and SSP as U.S . air travel market growth accelerates
- E.W. Scripps to sell Fort Myers Fox station to Sun Broadcasting for $40m
- Sinclair Stock: Value Creation Time For Shareholders (NASDAQ:SBGI)
- Gray Television stock price target raised to $7 by Guggenheim on deals
- The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- E.w. Scripps (SSP) Q2 Revenue Falls 6%
- E.W. Scripps (SSP) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- EW Scripps A earnings missed by $0.38, revenue fell short of estimates
- Fox (FOXA) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- SSP Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- Scripps prices $750 million in senior notes at 9.875%
- E.W. Scripps gets Caa2 rating for new notes, outlook changed to stable
- Fitch upgrades Scripps’ rating to ’CCC’ after refinancing moves
- E.W. Scripps launches $650 million senior secured notes offering
- SSP Expands Its Sports Line-Up: Is the Growth Thesis Strengthening?
- SSP vs. TGNA: Which Local Media Stock Has More Upside Potential?
- Scripps, WNBA extend partnership for Friday night games on ION
- Scripps Howard Fund announces winners of 72nd Scripps Howard Journalism Awards
- Faizan Zaki declared champion of the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee
- Scripps to attend Gabelli conference on June 5; webcast available
- Scripps Partners With Freewheel to Accelerate Advertiser Investment Across Women’s Sports and Live Events Including the WNBA and NWSL
- Tampa Bay Lightning, Scripps Sports partner on multi-year agreement to air National Hockey League team’s games
Rango diario
2.74 2.91
Rango anual
1.36 4.17
- Cierres anteriores
- 2.74
- Open
- 2.74
- Bid
- 2.84
- Ask
- 3.14
- Low
- 2.74
- High
- 2.91
- Volumen
- 762
- Cambio diario
- 3.65%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.70%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -3.07%
- Cambio anual
- 25.11%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B