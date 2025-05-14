CotizacionesSecciones
SSP: E.W. Scripps Company (The) - Class A

2.84 USD 0.10 (3.65%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SSP de hoy ha cambiado un 3.65%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 2.74, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 2.91.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas E.W. Scripps Company (The) - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
2.74 2.91
Rango anual
1.36 4.17
Cierres anteriores
2.74
Open
2.74
Bid
2.84
Ask
3.14
Low
2.74
High
2.91
Volumen
762
Cambio diario
3.65%
Cambio mensual
-4.70%
Cambio a 6 meses
-3.07%
Cambio anual
25.11%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B