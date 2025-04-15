通貨 / SSP
SSP: E.W. Scripps Company (The) - Class A
2.91 USD 0.07 (2.46%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SSPの今日の為替レートは、2.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.80の安値と2.92の高値で取引されました。
E.W. Scripps Company (The) - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SSP News
- ベレンベルグ、米国航空旅行市場の成長加速を背景にアボルタとSSPを支持
- Berenberg backs Avolta and SSP as U.S . air travel market growth accelerates
- E.W. Scripps to sell Fort Myers Fox station to Sun Broadcasting for $40m
- Sinclair Stock: Value Creation Time For Shareholders (NASDAQ:SBGI)
- Gray Television stock price target raised to $7 by Guggenheim on deals
- The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- E.w. Scripps (SSP) Q2 Revenue Falls 6%
- E.W. Scripps (SSP) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- EW Scripps A earnings missed by $0.38, revenue fell short of estimates
- Fox (FOXA) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- SSP Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- Scripps prices $750 million in senior notes at 9.875%
- E.W. Scripps gets Caa2 rating for new notes, outlook changed to stable
- Fitch upgrades Scripps’ rating to ’CCC’ after refinancing moves
- E.W. Scripps launches $650 million senior secured notes offering
- SSP Expands Its Sports Line-Up: Is the Growth Thesis Strengthening?
- SSP vs. TGNA: Which Local Media Stock Has More Upside Potential?
- Scripps, WNBA extend partnership for Friday night games on ION
- Scripps Howard Fund announces winners of 72nd Scripps Howard Journalism Awards
- Faizan Zaki declared champion of the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee
- Scripps to attend Gabelli conference on June 5; webcast available
- Scripps Partners With Freewheel to Accelerate Advertiser Investment Across Women’s Sports and Live Events Including the WNBA and NWSL
- Tampa Bay Lightning, Scripps Sports partner on multi-year agreement to air National Hockey League team’s games
- E.W. Scripps upgraded to ’CCC+’ by S&P Global Ratings, outlook remains negative
1日のレンジ
2.80 2.92
1年のレンジ
1.36 4.17
- 以前の終値
- 2.84
- 始値
- 2.88
- 買値
- 2.91
- 買値
- 3.21
- 安値
- 2.80
- 高値
- 2.92
- 出来高
- 939
- 1日の変化
- 2.46%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.35%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.68%
- 1年の変化
- 28.19%
