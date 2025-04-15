Währungen / SSP
SSP: E.W. Scripps Company (The) - Class A
2.91 USD 0.07 (2.46%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SSP hat sich für heute um 2.46% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.80 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.92 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die E.W. Scripps Company (The) - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
2.80 2.92
Jahresspanne
1.36 4.17
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.84
- Eröffnung
- 2.88
- Bid
- 2.91
- Ask
- 3.21
- Tief
- 2.80
- Hoch
- 2.92
- Volumen
- 939
- Tagesänderung
- 2.46%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.35%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -0.68%
- Jahresänderung
- 28.19%
