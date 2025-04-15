통화 / SSP
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SSP: E.W. Scripps Company (The) - Class A
2.87 USD 0.04 (1.37%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SSP 환율이 오늘 -1.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.84이고 고가는 2.98이었습니다.
E.W. Scripps Company (The) - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SSP News
- 베렌베르크, 미국 항공 여행 시장 성장 가속화에 따라 아볼타와 SSP 지지
- Berenberg backs Avolta and SSP as U.S . air travel market growth accelerates
- E.W. Scripps to sell Fort Myers Fox station to Sun Broadcasting for $40m
- Sinclair Stock: Value Creation Time For Shareholders (NASDAQ:SBGI)
- Gray Television stock price target raised to $7 by Guggenheim on deals
- The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- E.w. Scripps (SSP) Q2 Revenue Falls 6%
- E.W. Scripps (SSP) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- EW Scripps A earnings missed by $0.38, revenue fell short of estimates
- Fox (FOXA) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- SSP Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- Scripps prices $750 million in senior notes at 9.875%
- E.W. Scripps gets Caa2 rating for new notes, outlook changed to stable
- Fitch upgrades Scripps’ rating to ’CCC’ after refinancing moves
- E.W. Scripps launches $650 million senior secured notes offering
- SSP Expands Its Sports Line-Up: Is the Growth Thesis Strengthening?
- SSP vs. TGNA: Which Local Media Stock Has More Upside Potential?
- Scripps, WNBA extend partnership for Friday night games on ION
- Scripps Howard Fund announces winners of 72nd Scripps Howard Journalism Awards
- Faizan Zaki declared champion of the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee
- Scripps to attend Gabelli conference on June 5; webcast available
- Scripps Partners With Freewheel to Accelerate Advertiser Investment Across Women’s Sports and Live Events Including the WNBA and NWSL
- Tampa Bay Lightning, Scripps Sports partner on multi-year agreement to air National Hockey League team’s games
- E.W. Scripps upgraded to ’CCC+’ by S&P Global Ratings, outlook remains negative
일일 변동 비율
2.84 2.98
년간 변동
1.36 4.17
- 이전 종가
- 2.91
- 시가
- 2.96
- Bid
- 2.87
- Ask
- 3.17
- 저가
- 2.84
- 고가
- 2.98
- 볼륨
- 1.067 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.37%
- 월 변동
- -3.69%
- 6개월 변동
- -2.05%
- 년간 변동율
- 26.43%
20 9월, 토요일