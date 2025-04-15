货币 / SSP
SSP: E.W. Scripps Company (The) - Class A
2.84 USD 0.10 (3.65%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SSP汇率已更改3.65%。当日，交易品种以低点2.74和高点2.91进行交易。
关注E.W. Scripps Company (The) - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SSP新闻
- Berenberg backs Avolta and SSP as U.S . air travel market growth accelerates
- E.W. Scripps to sell Fort Myers Fox station to Sun Broadcasting for $40m
- Sinclair Stock: Value Creation Time For Shareholders (NASDAQ:SBGI)
- Gray Television stock price target raised to $7 by Guggenheim on deals
- The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- E.w. Scripps (SSP) Q2 Revenue Falls 6%
- E.W. Scripps (SSP) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- EW Scripps A earnings missed by $0.38, revenue fell short of estimates
- Fox (FOXA) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- SSP Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- Scripps prices $750 million in senior notes at 9.875%
- E.W. Scripps gets Caa2 rating for new notes, outlook changed to stable
- Fitch upgrades Scripps’ rating to ’CCC’ after refinancing moves
- E.W. Scripps launches $650 million senior secured notes offering
- SSP Expands Its Sports Line-Up: Is the Growth Thesis Strengthening?
- SSP vs. TGNA: Which Local Media Stock Has More Upside Potential?
- Scripps, WNBA extend partnership for Friday night games on ION
- Scripps Howard Fund announces winners of 72nd Scripps Howard Journalism Awards
- Faizan Zaki declared champion of the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee
- Scripps to attend Gabelli conference on June 5; webcast available
- Scripps Partners With Freewheel to Accelerate Advertiser Investment Across Women’s Sports and Live Events Including the WNBA and NWSL
- Tampa Bay Lightning, Scripps Sports partner on multi-year agreement to air National Hockey League team’s games
- E.W. Scripps upgraded to ’CCC+’ by S&P Global Ratings, outlook remains negative
- Fitch lowers Scripps ratings, upgrades after transaction support agreement
日范围
2.74 2.91
年范围
1.36 4.17
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.74
- 开盘价
- 2.74
- 卖价
- 2.84
- 买价
- 3.14
- 最低价
- 2.74
- 最高价
- 2.91
- 交易量
- 622
- 日变化
- 3.65%
- 月变化
- -4.70%
- 6个月变化
- -3.07%
- 年变化
- 25.11%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值