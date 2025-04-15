Valute / SSP
SSP: E.W. Scripps Company (The) - Class A
2.87 USD 0.04 (1.37%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SSP ha avuto una variazione del -1.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.84 e ad un massimo di 2.98.
Segui le dinamiche di E.W. Scripps Company (The) - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.84 2.98
Intervallo Annuale
1.36 4.17
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.91
- Apertura
- 2.96
- Bid
- 2.87
- Ask
- 3.17
- Minimo
- 2.84
- Massimo
- 2.98
- Volume
- 1.067 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.05%
- Variazione Annuale
- 26.43%
21 settembre, domenica