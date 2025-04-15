QuotazioniSezioni
SSP: E.W. Scripps Company (The) - Class A

2.87 USD 0.04 (1.37%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SSP ha avuto una variazione del -1.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.84 e ad un massimo di 2.98.

Segui le dinamiche di E.W. Scripps Company (The) - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.84 2.98
Intervallo Annuale
1.36 4.17
Chiusura Precedente
2.91
Apertura
2.96
Bid
2.87
Ask
3.17
Minimo
2.84
Massimo
2.98
Volume
1.067 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.37%
Variazione Mensile
-3.69%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.05%
Variazione Annuale
26.43%
