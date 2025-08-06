Moedas / SPT
SPT: Sprout Social Inc - Class A
14.67 USD 0.30 (2.09%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SPT para hoje mudou para 2.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.45 e o mais alto foi 14.84.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sprout Social Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SPT Notícias
Faixa diária
14.45 14.84
Faixa anual
13.55 36.30
- Fechamento anterior
- 14.37
- Open
- 14.62
- Bid
- 14.67
- Ask
- 14.97
- Low
- 14.45
- High
- 14.84
- Volume
- 2.495 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.09%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.90%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -33.04%
- Mudança anual
- -49.54%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh