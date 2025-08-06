QuotazioniSezioni
SPT: Sprout Social Inc - Class A

14.24 USD 0.43 (2.93%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SPT ha avuto una variazione del -2.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.18 e ad un massimo di 14.84.

Segui le dinamiche di Sprout Social Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.18 14.84
Intervallo Annuale
13.55 36.30
Chiusura Precedente
14.67
Apertura
14.80
Bid
14.24
Ask
14.54
Minimo
14.18
Massimo
14.84
Volume
3.739 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.93%
Variazione Mensile
-8.66%
Variazione Semestrale
-35.01%
Variazione Annuale
-51.01%
21 settembre, domenica