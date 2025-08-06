Valute / SPT
SPT: Sprout Social Inc - Class A
14.24 USD 0.43 (2.93%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SPT ha avuto una variazione del -2.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.18 e ad un massimo di 14.84.
Segui le dinamiche di Sprout Social Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.18 14.84
Intervallo Annuale
13.55 36.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.67
- Apertura
- 14.80
- Bid
- 14.24
- Ask
- 14.54
- Minimo
- 14.18
- Massimo
- 14.84
- Volume
- 3.739 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.93%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -35.01%
- Variazione Annuale
- -51.01%
21 settembre, domenica