通貨 / SPT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SPT: Sprout Social Inc - Class A
14.67 USD 0.30 (2.09%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SPTの今日の為替レートは、2.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.45の安値と14.84の高値で取引されました。
Sprout Social Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPT News
- キーサイトとスパイレント、買収期限を2025年10月27日まで延長
- Keysight and Spirent extend acquisition deadline to October 27
- ニーダム社、スプラウト・ソーシャル株の成長安定化を受け買い推奨を維持
- Needham reiterates Buy rating on Sprout Social stock amid growth stabilization
- キーサイト・スパイレント買収、中国当局の最終承認待ち
- Keysight-Spirent deal awaits final Chinese regulatory approval
- Sprout Social Inc (SPT) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Sprout Social at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Growth and AI Focus
- Sprout Social executive chair sells shares worth $458,952
- Sprout Social: After The Crash, Too Much Value To Pass Up (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:SPT)
- Keysight Q3 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 11%, company raises full-year outlook
- Canaccord Genuity downgrades Spirent Communications stock to Hold on limited upside
- Akamai and LevelBlue Launch Managed Web App, API Protection Services
- Sprout Social May Get Social Media Demand Growth From AI Overview Falloff (NASDAQ:SPT)
- After Plunging 30.9% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Sprout Social (SPT)
- After Plunging 26% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Sprout Social (SPT)
- Susquehanna upgrades Viavi Solutions stock to Positive on AI fiber demand
- Viavi Solutions stock price target raised to $15 by Rosenblatt on AI data center growth
- Viavi Solutions Q4 2025 slides: double-digit growth across segments, margins expand
- Sprout Social Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q2 Earnings - Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)
- Sprout Social stock holds Neutral rating at Cantor Fitzgerald after Q2 beat
- Earnings call transcript: Sprout Social Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Sprout Social earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
1日のレンジ
14.45 14.84
1年のレンジ
13.55 36.30
- 以前の終値
- 14.37
- 始値
- 14.62
- 買値
- 14.67
- 買値
- 14.97
- 安値
- 14.45
- 高値
- 14.84
- 出来高
- 2.495 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.90%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -33.04%
- 1年の変化
- -49.54%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K