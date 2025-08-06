통화 / SPT
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SPT: Sprout Social Inc - Class A
14.24 USD 0.43 (2.93%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SPT 환율이 오늘 -2.93%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.18이고 고가는 14.84이었습니다.
Sprout Social Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPT News
- 키사이트-스파이런트, 인수 마감일 2025년 10월 27일로 연장
- Keysight and Spirent extend acquisition deadline to October 27
- 스프라우트 소셜, 성장 안정화 속 매수 등급 유지
- Needham reiterates Buy rating on Sprout Social stock amid growth stabilization
- 키사이트-스파이렌트 인수, 중국 규제 당국 승인 지연
- Keysight-Spirent deal awaits final Chinese regulatory approval
- Sprout Social Inc (SPT) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Sprout Social at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Growth and AI Focus
- Sprout Social executive chair sells shares worth $458,952
- Sprout Social: After The Crash, Too Much Value To Pass Up (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:SPT)
- Keysight Q3 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 11%, company raises full-year outlook
- Canaccord Genuity downgrades Spirent Communications stock to Hold on limited upside
- Akamai and LevelBlue Launch Managed Web App, API Protection Services
- Sprout Social May Get Social Media Demand Growth From AI Overview Falloff (NASDAQ:SPT)
- After Plunging 30.9% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Sprout Social (SPT)
- After Plunging 26% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Sprout Social (SPT)
- Susquehanna upgrades Viavi Solutions stock to Positive on AI fiber demand
- Viavi Solutions stock price target raised to $15 by Rosenblatt on AI data center growth
- Viavi Solutions Q4 2025 slides: double-digit growth across segments, margins expand
- Sprout Social Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q2 Earnings - Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)
- Sprout Social stock holds Neutral rating at Cantor Fitzgerald after Q2 beat
- Earnings call transcript: Sprout Social Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Sprout Social earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
일일 변동 비율
14.18 14.84
년간 변동
13.55 36.30
- 이전 종가
- 14.67
- 시가
- 14.80
- Bid
- 14.24
- Ask
- 14.54
- 저가
- 14.18
- 고가
- 14.84
- 볼륨
- 3.739 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.93%
- 월 변동
- -8.66%
- 6개월 변동
- -35.01%
- 년간 변동율
- -51.01%
20 9월, 토요일