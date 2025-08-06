Currencies / SPT
SPT: Sprout Social Inc - Class A
14.41 USD 0.37 (2.64%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SPT exchange rate has changed by 2.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.83 and at a high of 14.62.
Follow Sprout Social Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SPT News
- Keysight and Spirent extend acquisition deadline to October 27
- Needham reiterates Buy rating on Sprout Social stock amid growth stabilization
- Keysight-Spirent deal awaits final Chinese regulatory approval
- Sprout Social Inc (SPT) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Sprout Social at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Growth and AI Focus
- Sprout Social executive chair sells shares worth $458,952
- Sprout Social: After The Crash, Too Much Value To Pass Up (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:SPT)
- Keysight Q3 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 11%, company raises full-year outlook
- Canaccord Genuity downgrades Spirent Communications stock to Hold on limited upside
- Akamai and LevelBlue Launch Managed Web App, API Protection Services
- Sprout Social May Get Social Media Demand Growth From AI Overview Falloff (NASDAQ:SPT)
- After Plunging 30.9% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Sprout Social (SPT)
- After Plunging 26% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Sprout Social (SPT)
- Susquehanna upgrades Viavi Solutions stock to Positive on AI fiber demand
- Viavi Solutions stock price target raised to $15 by Rosenblatt on AI data center growth
- Viavi Solutions Q4 2025 slides: double-digit growth across segments, margins expand
- Sprout Social Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q2 Earnings - Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)
- Sprout Social stock holds Neutral rating at Cantor Fitzgerald after Q2 beat
- Earnings call transcript: Sprout Social Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Sprout Social earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Sprout Social (SPT) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Sprout Social Q2 FY2025 slides: revenue up 12%, acquires NewsWhip for $65M
- Sprout Social CFO Del Preto sells $24,627 in stock
Daily Range
13.83 14.62
Year Range
13.55 36.30
- Previous Close
- 14.04
- Open
- 13.98
- Bid
- 14.41
- Ask
- 14.71
- Low
- 13.83
- High
- 14.62
- Volume
- 2.032 K
- Daily Change
- 2.64%
- Month Change
- -7.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -34.23%
- Year Change
- -50.43%
