Moedas / SOXQ
SOXQ: Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
49.48 USD 0.19 (0.38%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SOXQ para hoje mudou para -0.38%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 49.34 e o mais alto foi 49.58.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SOXQ Notícias
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights XSD, PSI, SMH, FTXL, SOXQ and SOXX
- Here's Why Semiconductor ETFs Are Hitting 52-Week Highs
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- Homebuilders Vs. Semiconductors
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- SOXQ: Attractive Valuations In The Semiconductor Industry (NASDAQ:SOXQ)
- SMHX: A Speculative Buy To Navigate The Semiconductor Industry (NASDAQ:SMHX)
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- XSD: A Deep Dive On This U.S.-Based Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Should You Invest in the Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ)?
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
- Semiconductor Industry Updates: Hyperscalers Go Vertical And Policy Clouds Linger
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- Tech Spending Intent Momentum Slows Amid Policy Volatility – Tech Demand Indicator Q2 2025
- ETFs in Focus on Intel's Disappointing Q2 Results, Upbeat View
- Tech Sector Overbought For 46 Trading Days And Counting
- Q2 2025 Earnings Preview: Modest Growth Expected Amidst Economic Crosswinds
- A Decade Of Change: How Tech Evolved In The Last 5 Years And Bold Bets For The Next 5
- U.S. Tariffs: The End Of The 90-Day Reprieve
- Technology Sector: Looking At The Last 5 Quarters' 'Upside Surprise' Factor
- Everything You Need To Know As We Near The End Of The U.S. 90-Day Tariff Pause
- July 2025 Perspective
Faixa diária
49.34 49.58
Faixa anual
26.71 50.17
- Fechamento anterior
- 49.67
- Open
- 49.58
- Bid
- 49.48
- Ask
- 49.78
- Low
- 49.34
- High
- 49.58
- Volume
- 85
- Mudança diária
- -0.38%
- Mudança mensal
- 13.77%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 47.66%
- Mudança anual
- 21.42%
