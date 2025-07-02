CotaçõesSeções
SOXQ: Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

49.48 USD 0.19 (0.38%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do SOXQ para hoje mudou para -0.38%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 49.34 e o mais alto foi 49.58.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
49.34 49.58
Faixa anual
26.71 50.17
Fechamento anterior
49.67
Open
49.58
Bid
49.48
Ask
49.78
Low
49.34
High
49.58
Volume
85
Mudança diária
-0.38%
Mudança mensal
13.77%
Mudança de 6 meses
47.66%
Mudança anual
21.42%
24 setembro, quarta-feira
14:00
USD
Venda de Casas Novas
Atu.
0.800 milh
Projeç.
0.692 milh
Prév.
0.664 milh
14:00
USD
Venda de Casas Novas (Mensal)
Atu.
20.5%
Projeç.
7.9%
Prév.
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA: Estoques de Petróleo Bruto
Atu.
-0.607 milh
Projeç.
-2.631 milh
Prév.
-9.285 milh
14:30
USD
EIA: Estoques de Petróleo Bruto em Cushing
Atu.
0.177 milh
Projeç.
-0.329 milh
Prév.
-0.296 milh
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 5 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.724%