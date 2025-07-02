Valute / SOXQ
SOXQ: Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
49.48 USD 0.19 (0.38%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SOXQ ha avuto una variazione del -0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 49.34 e ad un massimo di 49.58.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SOXQ News
Intervallo Giornaliero
49.34 49.58
Intervallo Annuale
26.71 50.17
- Chiusura Precedente
- 49.67
- Apertura
- 49.58
- Bid
- 49.48
- Ask
- 49.78
- Minimo
- 49.34
- Massimo
- 49.58
- Volume
- 85
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.77%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 47.66%
- Variazione Annuale
- 21.42%
