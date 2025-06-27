Currencies / SOXQ
SOXQ: Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
49.67 USD 0.14 (0.28%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SOXQ exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.37 and at a high of 50.17.
Follow Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SOXQ News
Daily Range
49.37 50.17
Year Range
26.71 50.17
- Previous Close
- 49.81
- Open
- 49.93
- Bid
- 49.67
- Ask
- 49.97
- Low
- 49.37
- High
- 50.17
- Volume
- 500
- Daily Change
- -0.28%
- Month Change
- 14.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 48.22%
- Year Change
- 21.89%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.652 M
14:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -0.6%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%