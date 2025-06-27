QuotesSections
SOXQ: Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

49.67 USD 0.14 (0.28%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SOXQ exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.37 and at a high of 50.17.

Follow Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
49.37 50.17
Year Range
26.71 50.17
Previous Close
49.81
Open
49.93
Bid
49.67
Ask
49.97
Low
49.37
High
50.17
Volume
500
Daily Change
-0.28%
Month Change
14.21%
6 Months Change
48.22%
Year Change
21.89%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.652 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-0.6%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%