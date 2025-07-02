CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / SOXQ
Volver a Acciones

SOXQ: Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

49.48 USD 0.19 (0.38%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SOXQ de hoy ha cambiado un -0.38%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 49.34, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 49.58.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SOXQ News

Rango diario
49.34 49.58
Rango anual
26.71 50.17
Cierres anteriores
49.67
Open
49.58
Bid
49.48
Ask
49.78
Low
49.34
High
49.58
Volumen
85
Cambio diario
-0.38%
Cambio mensual
13.77%
Cambio a 6 meses
47.66%
Cambio anual
21.42%
24 septiembre, miércoles
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas Nuevas
Act.
0.800 M
Pronós.
0.692 M
Prev.
0.664 M
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas Nuevas m/m
Act.
20.5%
Pronós.
7.9%
Prev.
-1.8%
14:30
USD
AIE Cambio en las Reservas de Crudo
Act.
-0.607 M
Pronós.
-2.631 M
Prev.
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
AIE Cambio en las Reservas de Crudo en Cushing
Act.
0.177 M
Pronós.
-0.329 M
Prev.
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
Subasta de Obligaciones del Estado a 5 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
3.724%