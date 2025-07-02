Divisas / SOXQ
SOXQ: Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
49.48 USD 0.19 (0.38%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SOXQ de hoy ha cambiado un -0.38%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 49.34, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 49.58.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
49.34 49.58
Rango anual
26.71 50.17
- Cierres anteriores
- 49.67
- Open
- 49.58
- Bid
- 49.48
- Ask
- 49.78
- Low
- 49.34
- High
- 49.58
- Volumen
- 85
- Cambio diario
- -0.38%
- Cambio mensual
- 13.77%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 47.66%
- Cambio anual
- 21.42%
24 septiembre, miércoles
14:00
USD
- Act.
- 0.800 M
- Pronós.
- 0.692 M
- Prev.
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
- 20.5%
- Pronós.
- 7.9%
- Prev.
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Act.
- -0.607 M
- Pronós.
- -2.631 M
- Prev.
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act.
- 0.177 M
- Pronós.
- -0.329 M
- Prev.
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 3.724%