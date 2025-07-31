Moedas / SNV
SNV: Synovus Financial Corp
51.50 USD 0.06 (0.12%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SNV para hoje mudou para 0.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 51.19 e o mais alto foi 51.59.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Synovus Financial Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
51.19 51.59
Faixa anual
35.94 61.06
- Fechamento anterior
- 51.44
- Open
- 51.57
- Bid
- 51.50
- Ask
- 51.80
- Low
- 51.19
- High
- 51.59
- Volume
- 265
- Mudança diária
- 0.12%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.37%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 10.66%
- Mudança anual
- 17.96%
